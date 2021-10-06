Okoye: Boost as Sparta Rotterdam star arrives at Nigeria camp for Central African Republic

The Nigeria senior national team received a boost ahead of their 2022 Fifa World Cup matches against the Central African Republic following the arrival of Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye on Tuesday night.

According to a post on the Super Eagles’ social media handle, the 22-year-old star completes Gernot Rohr’s list of invited foreign-based professionals, having touched down at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

“Good morning fans, we've got a full house! Maduka Okoye is here,” it read.

Goal had gathered from a reliable source that Okoye could not join the rest of the team earlier owing to delays in his flight schedule.

The former Fortuna Dusseldorf goalie has been consistent for the Castle Lords in the 2021-22 campaign, however, Henk Fraser’s team has struggled to impress – failing to win their last four matches in all competitions.

Since making his international debut for the three-time African kings on October 13, 2019, in a 1-1 friendly match against Brazil, Okoye has been the preferred choice in Nigeria goal by coach Gernot Rohr.

Rohr’s men will take on the Central African Republic on October 7 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos before travelling to Bangui for the return fixture billed for Stade Barthelemy Boganda three days later.

Victory in both games will take them a step closer to the all-important knockout rounds that will produce Africa’s five flagbearers in Qatar.

LIST OF INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Article continues below

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany)