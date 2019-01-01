Okereke and Diagne goals stretch Club Brugge's unbeaten run in Belgian First Division A

The African duo were on target in Waregem as the Blue-Black maintain their unblemished started to the league season

's David Okereke and 's Mbaye Diagne scored a goal each to help extend their unbeaten run to 12 league games with a 2-0 win over Zulte-Waregem.

The duo scored in each half of Wednesday's encounter as Philippe Clement's side bagged maximum points on the road.

Okereke broke the deadlock at the Regenboogstadion with his sixth league goal of the season in the 23rd minute.

The Nigeria forward was later replaced in the 66th minute by Diagne who went on to seal victory for Club Brugge in the stoppage time.

The goal was the loanee's fourth league effort of the season on his fifth appearance in .

's Percy Tau was an unused substitute in the game but Nigeria's Emmanuel Dennis and Senegal's Krepin Diatta were in action for 73 minutes and 86 minutes respectively.

The victory boosted Club Brugge's dominance in the Belgian First Division A table with 30 points after 12 games.

They will be aiming to continue their perfect start to the 2019-20 league campaign when they host Kortrijk on Saturday.