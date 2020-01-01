Oghiabekhva becomes first African to clinch Women's Champions League Golden Boot

Minsk failed to progress beyond the Round of 16 but the Nigerian still finished the tournament's top scorer to make history

Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva has clinched the Golden Boot of the 2019-20 Uefa Women's following her exploits for Minsk.

Oghiabekhva scored 10 goals in seven games for Minsk and becomes the first African woman to finish among the Champions League top scorers since the inception of the tournament in 2001.

Despite Minsk's Round of 16 exit to , the Nigerian scored six goals in qualifying rounds and four in the main competition on her fourth European outing with the Belarusian side.

After Sunday's final in , she emerged as jot-topscorer and will share the Golden Boot with 's Vivianne Miedema and Breidablik's Berglind Bjorg Borvaldsdottir also netting 10 times.

This is coming months after she was named the 2019 Belarusian Women's Premier League Best Player of the Year, having scored 29 goals in 17 league games, totalling 44 goals for Minsk.

Her fine form saw Minsk celebrate a domestic treble during the 2019 campaign and reach the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Before joining Minsk in 2016, the 30-year-old has featured twice for Rossiyanka twice and Energiya Voronezh and BIIK Kazygurt once.

She has now competed in the Champions League with four different clubs in eight seasons, scoring a total of 29 goals in 33 matches.

Following her last season's Player of the Year performances, she has kept up her fine goalscoring run, scoring 17 goals in 11 outings for Minsk before leaving the club due to injury in August.

At international level, she featured for at the 2012 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea, where the West Africans finished fourth at the expense of .