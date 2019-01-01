Official: Gyan makes Ghana U-turn for Africa Cup of Nations after presidential talk

The 33-year-old has made himself available for international duty once again following a plea from the nation's presidency

striker Asamoah Gyan has reversed his decision to call time on his international career ahead of the in .

The development comes after Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged the 33-year-old Kayserispor striker to reconsider his decision during a phone conversation on Tuesday.

Earlier, the President held a high-power meeting with the leadership of the Black Stars, including head coach James Kwesi Appiah, because of Gyan's shocking decision to retire on Monday.

"A presidential request is one that cannot be disregarded," Gyan said in a new statement on Wednesday.

"I have had the opportunity to speak with the father of the nation, the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, though respecting my wishes as spelt in my letter of 20th May 2019 has asked me to rescind my decision to retire permanently from the Black Stars.

"I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good fate, and will make myself available for selection by coach James Kwesi Appiah.

"My desire to help Ghana end the over three-decade-long wait to annex the Afcon trophy still burns strong, and I remain committed to serving this great nation and the people of Ghana."

Ghana are expected to announce their provisional squad on Wednesday. They have been drawn against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau for the June 21 - July 19 Afcon.