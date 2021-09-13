Indian Super League

Odisha FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Anselm Noronha
ISL
The Juggernauts finished at the bottom last season and face Bengaluru in their first fixture of the 2021-22 campaign

Odisha get their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign up and running with a home fixture against Bengaluru.

Five of the opening seven games will be home fixtures at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, with clashes against Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin among them.

Under new head coach Kiko Ramirez for their fresh run in the ISL season 8, the club will be making to make it to the play-offs for the first time since 2016 (as Delhi Dynamos).

Odisha FC's Indian Super League first half fixtures 2021-22:

Date Time (IST) Match
Nov 24 7:30 PM Odisha vs Bengaluru
Nov 30 7:30 PM Odisha vs East Bengal
Dec 5 7:30 PM Kerala Blasters vs Odisha
Dec 10 7:30 PM Odisha vs NorthEast United
Dec 14 7:30 PM Odisha vs Jamshedpur
Dec 18 7:30 PM Chennaiyin vs Odisha
Dec 24 7:30 PM Odisha vs FC Goa
Dec 28 7:30 PM Hyderabad vs Odisha
Jan 3 7:30 PM Odisha vs Mumbai City
Jan 8 7:30 PM ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha