Odegaard outlines ambition to win Champions League and Premier League at Arsenal

The Norway international has arrived amid the club's worst start to a campaign in recent memory but has bold hopes for his future in red and white

Martin Odegaard is aiming to reverse Arsenal's fortunes, with both the Champions League and the Premier League in his sights.

The Norway international made a permanent move to north London this summer following a successful loan spell from Real Madrid last term, and has signed a four-year deal.

He has arrived amid the club's worst start to a campaign in recent memory, with the Gunners rooted to the bottom of the top flight - but the 22-year-old has outlined his bold hopes for the future in red and white.

What has been said?

“To get the club up the table, to the top of the league and to fight for European football,” Odegaard told Sky Sports, when asked about his aims with the Gunners.

“For this season, obviously we want to get back to European football and then hopefully with time, win trophies, the Champions League and hopefully win the Premier League within a couple of years.

“That’s how it should be at this club, that’s the standard.”

Arsenal face fight to end European exodus

It has been some time since the Gunners last found themselves competing at the top end of the Premier League table - and therefore, earning a place in the Champions League.

They last competed in Europe's top competition in 2016-17, when they topped Group A in the first stage before they were eliminated in brutal fashion by Bayern Munich. who notched a 10-2 aggregate round-of-16 victory.

Their wait for a Premier League trophy, meanwhile, stretches even further back, with Arsenal having last lifted the crown way back in 2004, during Arsene Wenger's famed Invincibles era.

The bigger picture

This season's lack of continental football perhaps may have been viewed as a blessing in pre-season amid an increasingly hectic club schedule - though the threat of failing to qualify once more is already looming.

Article continues below

Odegaard will hope to have a crucial impact on turning those fortunes around however, following his arrival from Santiago Bernabeu.

The Gunners face fellow strugglers Norwich City on Saturday in a vital game as they look to kickstart their campaign.

Further reading