Ode Fulutudilu can bring something to Malaga, says Chelsea Ashurst

The forward joined the Blue and Whites outfit and her teammate is positive that she will add more value to the team

Chelsea Ashurst has backed new signing Ode Fulutudilu to score goals that will help Malaga avoid relegation.

The 28-year-old completed her move from Finnish outfit Oulu Nice and the goalkeeper says that the team is doing everything possible to help her adapt quickly.

“She’s another member of the family," Ashurst told club website .

"We’re helping her to integrate in the best way possible and trying to communicate that here we’re all working towards the same objective.

"She’s full of enthusiasm and excitement, she’s left family behind like everyone else, and is here to bring something to the team.

"The group is very good, we’re not dead, nobody thinks that. There are a lot of games remaining, we’ve been preparing all week for the match against Valencia.

"We’re playing in front of our fans, so we have to be strong. We’ve improved a lot, so have they. I think it’ll be a great match, we can’t wait."

After making a faulty debut in her side's 4-1 defeat to Valencia on Saturday, the South African would be hoping for a positive return when Antonio Contreras' ladies travel to Espanyol for their next game.