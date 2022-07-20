NYCFC hire Brazil World Cup winner Kleberson as assistant coach

The ex-Manchester United player is now part of Ronny Deila's staff

New York City FC have hired Brazil World Cup winner Kleberson as an assistant coach. The 2002 international champion had been working in MLS already with the Philadelphia Union, but has jumped at the opportunity to secure a role in NYCFC's organisation.

Kleberson transitioned to management a few years ago after a long career that saw him play at Manchester United and Besiktas, among many other clubs.

What was said about the hire?

"I have always been motivated to develop players and to help them become the best they can be," said Kleberson, who previously helped the Union's youth academy, in a press release. "I was fortunate to play with some fantastic players throughout my career, I observed those players as their teammate. Now as a coach, I try to teach everything I learned to help the young guys become even better on-and-off the field.

“What makes me the most excited about joining is the way the club plays – the philosophy of City Football Group was a big attraction to continue my development. We have a lot of guys that are very comfortable with the ball, really technical players.

"Growing up playing in the streets, I always enjoyed having the ball at my feet. I feel like I can contribute a lot, in terms of those details, to get the opportunity to create more, score more goals and have fun with the ball.”

Added sporting director David Lee: "It has been his growth and commitment to developing as a coach during the last years which makes him ideal for this role. He is an extremely humble, hard-working and dedicated person who will add value to our coaching staff and players both on-and-off the pitch. We are looking forward to seeing the impact he will make.”

How are NYCFC faring this year?

The club is once again among the best in MLS after lifting the cup last season.

NYCFC are second in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand over the first-place Union.