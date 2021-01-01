Nwakaeme, Ndao & Ghezzal light up Turkish Super Lig with goals

African players painted the Turkish elite division with goals, although their teams suffered contrasting fortunes

Alassane Ndao got a brace as Fatih Karagumruk decimated Genclerbirligi 5-1 in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig outing.

The Senegal international got a second-half double to worsen the Wind of Ankara’s relegation worries.

After failed to win any of their last five games, Karagumruk – who bowed 5-1 Konyaspor their last time out - welcomed Ozcan Bizati’s men to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in a bid to end their poor run.

With just eight minutes into the game, the hosts took the lead courtesy of Ervin Zukanovic after benefitting from a Jure Balkovec pass.

Their fine start continued in the 17th minute as Fabio Borini put them two goals up by slotting the ball past Kristoffer Nordfeldt with Andrea Bertolacci setting him up.

In the second half, the visiting team tried to launch a comeback, but their efforts met strong resistance from a well-organised Fatih Karagumruk backline.

However, they went conceded their third goal of the evening through Ndao who tucked the ball into an empty net after rounding goalkeeper Nordfeldt.

15 minutes later, the Senegalese midfielder got another goal with a brilliant individual effort after he was teed up by Borini. Jeremain Lens got the fifth from the penalty spot before Genclerbirligi pulled one back through substitute Ilker Karakas in the 90th minute.

At the Medical Park Stadium, Anthony Nwakaeme propelled Trabzonspor to a 2-1 defeat of Antalyaspor.

The Nigerian gave them a 12th minute lead with Ghana’s Caleb Ekuban providing the last pass.

Four minutes into the second half, Abdulkadir Omur increased their lead but rifling past goalkeeper Ruud Boffin from close range.

In the 66th minute, Amilton reduced the deficit, nonetheless, they could not get the much-needed equaliser.

Thanks to this win, the Black Sea Storm moved to fourth in the log with 67 points.

Aaron Boupendza was Hatayspor’s hero as he scored their only goal in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Denizlispor.

The visitors had a chance to take the lead in the 35th minute but Hugo Rodallega missed a penalty awarded to them by referee Erkan Ozdamar.

In the 68th minute, however, it the Gabonese star whose effort handed Omer Erdogan's Star of the South all three points.

Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal scored Besiktas’ only goal as their title drive suffered a massive setback after losing 3-1 to Galatasaray.

The Leicester City loanee had levelled Ryan Babel’s opener but goals from Radamel Falcao and Arda Turan saw them crumble to their seventh defeat of the current campaign.