Nwakaeme bags brace, Koita nets winner as Kasimpasa edge past Trabzonspor

The Nigeria and the Guinea internationals delivered impressive performances in front of goal at Senol Gunes Akyazi Stadyumu

Anthony Nwakaeme bagged a brace while Bengali-Fode Koita scored the winning goal in Kasimpasa’s 4-3 victory over Trabzonspor in Friday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Nwakaeme was afforded his sixth league appearance and gave a good account of himself but his effort was not enough to help his side to halt their winless run.

Trabzonspor have gone four games without a victory, including losing their last two matches in the Turkish top-flight.

The Black Sea Storm started the game on the back foot allowing Kasimpasa to dictate the pace and duly opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Mickael Tirpan.

Trabzonspor seemed to be awoken after conceding the goal and pressed for an equalizer which came in the 23rd minute when Serkan Asan fired home past goalkeeper Ramazan Kose.

Nwakaeme then gave the Black Sea Storm the lead for the first time in the encounter when he found the back of the net moments after the half-hour mark.

The international then completed his brace seven minutes later when he hit the ball past Kose after he was set up by Abdulkadir Omur.

Moments before the half-time break, Yusuf Erdogan reduced the deficit for Kasimpasa to inspire the comeback.

Two minutes before full-time, Edgar Ie turned the ball into his own net as the Apaches levelled proceedings before Guinea international Koita scored the match-winning goal at the death.

Nwakaeme, who featured for the duration of the game, has now scored three goals in the current campaign for Trabzonspor.

The 31-year-old forward scored 11 league goals in 29 appearances last season to help Trabzonspor finish as runner-up.

Nwakaeme will be expected to continue his impressive performances for his club when they face Alanyaspor on November 7.

Koita, meanwhile, will be expected to feature when Kasimpasa square off against Antalyaspor in their next league game.