South Africa coach Ntseki on why Tau isn’t playing at Brighton & Hove Albion

Bafana Bafana star has been restricted to a bench role in Graham Potter's team after he played just one match last month

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki said Percy Tau is struggling for playing time at Brighton & Hove Albion because of the competition in the Premier League team.

Tau was recalled in January from his loan spell at Anderlecht, but he has found it difficult to cement a spot in the Seagulls' starting XI.

The 26-year-old has made five appearances in all competitions so far, which include two Premier League games in January - vs Leeds United and Manchester City.

Last month, the South Africa international managed to play just one match which was their FA Cup defeat at Leicester City and he was an unused substitute in games afterwards – a situation which has the Bafana Bafana coach concerned.

Ntseki revealed that he had conversations with Tau and his club management before inviting him and 25 other players for South Africa’s Africa Cup qualifying fixtures against Ghana and Sudan later this month.

Tau’s lack of game time is not connected with discipline and commitment issues

"The last matches Percy was never played you know," Ntseki told KickOff. "But I have managed to speak to him and the coaching staff to find out what is actually happening you know.

"So it's got nothing to do with Percy's discipline or commitment, it's just competition within the team.

"If competition puts him outside, and he's not training properly, he's not part of the team all the time, then it means his performance will obviously be affected [when it comes to being selected for Bafana]."

Tau will be looking to make his third Premier League appearance when Brighton & Hove Albion host Leicester City for their next fixture on Saturday.

They are 16th in the league table with 26 points from 26 matches.