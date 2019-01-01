'Nothing is impossible!' - Liverpool astonish with 4-0 Barcelona beatdown

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum both nabbed a brace as the Reds staged a stunning comeback against the Blaugrana on Tuesday

made history as they came back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit to topple 4-0 at Anfield and seal their place in the final for the second season running.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum were the heroes for Jurgen Klopp's side on a European night that will go down in history on Merseyside, as a double for the Belgian and Dutchman respectively fired them past the Blaugrana.

The remarkable achievement of the hosts saw them out-play their visitors, with the threat of Lionel Messi and company mostly neutralised by a superb all-round performance on the pitch.

There was plenty of reaction to another showepiece trip for Liverpool, who will face either or in Madrid next month.

WHAT A SPECIAL NIGHT!!! WE'RE GOING TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!! https://t.co/p9JxS3cfZS

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2019

This beauty next to me might just be coming back to Anfield...again. pic.twitter.com/a6vpew3jri

— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 7, 2019

👏🏾‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ AMAZING NIGHT FOR THE REDS. WOW‼️‼️ #YNWA❤️ https://t.co/n9tuwtaj8z

— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 7, 2019

Liverpool magnificent. There are times when normal club loyalties don’t apply and all a genuine football supporter can do is marvel and applaud

— Robert Peston (@Peston) May 7, 2019

Messi! Cruyff! Pep! Gaudi! Joan Miro! Salvador Dali!



Your boys took one hell of a stuffing!!!



⭐️Y⭐️N⭐️W⭐️A⭐️



.......⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zR3QZM6hDo

— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 7, 2019

Barcelona fans watching Liverpool celebrate ... pic.twitter.com/GFwhSIGxiX

— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 7, 2019

In fairness to Suarez, he didn't celebrate at Anfield #LIVBAR

— John Walshe (@john_walshe) May 7, 2019

An incredible club😍 so happy to be part of it YNWA

— Rob Jones (@RobjonesLFC2) May 7, 2019

I cranked the volume up at home watching these scenes. Goosebumps. Pissed Barca lost but hats off to Liverpool for that performance & the #YNWA at the end. Magical night at Anfield. One for the ages. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RFc7ItHKmW

— Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) May 7, 2019

😂 Liverpool fans celebrate reaching the Champions League final like 👇 #LFC #LIVBAR #LIVFCB #UCLpic.twitter.com/3Dlr078voL

— Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) May 7, 2019

Liverpool have not conceded a goal at Anfield in the Champions League since Kylian Mbappe scored in September 2018. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 7, 2019