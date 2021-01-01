'Nothing can be ruled out' - Flick says Haaland move to Bayern Munich is 'very much possible'

The Norwegian striker has been tipped to be Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has refused to rule out the prospect of Erling Haaland following in Robert Lewandowski’s footsteps by making the move from Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga champions.

Haaland’s goalscoring exploits have made him one of the most in-demand players in world football, with Bayern likely to be competing with some of the game’s biggest sides should Dortmund decide to cash-in on the Norway international.

Lewandowski famously made the move from Dortmund to Bayern in 2014 and has gone on to win a host of trophies with the Bavarian giants, with Haaland being tipped as a potential successor.

What did Flick say about Haaland?

Flick was speaking to reporters before Saturday’s Der Klassiker between Bayern and Dortmund when he was asked whether he could imagine Haaland succeeding Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena.

He told Sky Germany: "Very, very much is possible in life, nothing can be ruled out.

"But that is a long way off. He has a long-term contract in Dortmund and is an option for many top clubs.”

Could Haaland leave Dortmund this summer?

Some of the world’s biggest clubs have been linked with a move for Haaland, who had scored 27 goals in 27 appearances this season prior to Saturday’s Der Klassiker.

The 20-year-old reportedly has a £67 million ($92m) release clause in his contract that comes into effect in 2022. However, such is his goalscoring prowess Dortmund may look to earn a bigger fee by selling him this summer.

The pressure to cash-in on Haaland may be even greater should Dortmund miss out on the Champions League, with the club facing a real fight to qualify for next season’s competition.

Bayern would certainly be among those interested in signing Haaland, with Lewandowski an example of what he could achieve by moving to Hansi Flick’s side.

The Poland international has won 16 major trophies in seven years at Bayern, including six Bundesliga titles, three German cups and the Champions League.

With Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus also showing an interest, Haaland will have the pick of Europe’s elite should he decide to move on this summer.

