Not your average footballer: Germany hero Waldschmidt making history at Under-21 Euros

The Freiburg forward scored twice in Thursday's dramatic 4-2 win over Romania in Bologna to take his tournament tally to a record-equalling seven

Luca Waldschmidt is not your average modern footballer.

The Under-21 international is quiet and assuming, a vegan that rarely makes headlines. He doesn not even drive a fancy car. He arrives at training on a Vespa.

"Luca is such a normal guy," according to his team-mate at both club and international level, Robin Koch. "Totally grounded. In football that is very rare.

"Even if he scored three times, he won't change his behaviour."

Which is nice to hear, because Waldschmidt has now scored a record-equalling seven times in just four appearances at the European Under-21 Championship.

With his most recent strikes, he earned his country a place in the final with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Romania in an absorbing encounter in a sun-baked on Thursday evening.

The reigning champions had appeared to be heading out at half-time, trailing 2-1 to a rampant Romania side who were being roared on by a raucous, 10,000-strong travelling support.

Indeed, they should have been two goals down at the break but Alexander Nubel pulled off a stunning reaction save to keep out a powerful header from George Puscas.

The Romania No.9 had already scored twice at the point, cancelling out Nadiem Amiri's opener with a penalty before nodding the tournament's surprise package into the lead.

Ianis Hagi, the sone of the iconic Gheorghe, had won his side the penalty but the No.10 then gifted a wavering Germany side a way back into the game just after the break, when he needlessly pulled back Mahmoud Dahoud on the edge of the area.

Waldschmidt managed to beat Iaonu Radu from the spot - just about - and then, after squandering an excellent close-range opportunity to win the game with seven minutes remaining, he converted another set-piece.

There were just seconds of normal time remaining when the Germany No.10 found the back of the net with a low free kick that somehow snuck under the Romanian wall before then striking Radu's left post on its way in.

Article continues below

Amiri did likewise in injury-time with an even more impressive set-piece - after Alexandru Pascanu had been sent off for desperately hauling down Lukas Nmecha - to seal Germany's victory but there was no denying that the game belonged to Waldschmidt - again.

He has now scored in four consecutive games and, on Sunday, against either or , will have the chance to break Marcus Berg's record of seven goals at a single Under-21 Euros.

He really is not your average footballer.