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Andoni Iraola has confirmed Cody Gakpo will miss Sunday's Merseyside derby at Everton, while Ryan Gravenberch is struggling with a painful problem that is "difficult to solve". Both players were left out of Liverpool's squad for Wednesday's Champions League trip to Club Brugge, and the head coach admitted Gravenberch is "not in a good place" right now.

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Gakpo ruled out of Everton clash

Gakpo will not be available for the derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium, although Iraola insisted the issue is not serious. Speaking at his pre-match press conference in Belgium, he said: "Cody, it's not a big injury. He is going to be out for the weekend."

Gakpo had already been left out of the 22-man squad that travelled for the Champions League clash, as Liverpool look to build on Sunday's 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Anfield.

No timeline for Gravenberch return

Iraola was far less certain about Gravenberch, who has been battling persistent pain in recent weeks and was also left at home. "With Ryan, it's difficult to say. He is having pain. It is difficult to solve," he said.

"Sometimes he is managing the pain but for now he is not in a good place. These injuries are not easy." Iraola did not put a timeframe on Gravenberch's return, leaving the Reds sweating over one of their key players during a hectic run of fixtures.

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Rotation key in congested schedule

Iraola explained that the absence of an international break means he must rotate. "We don't have an international break close so we have to use players every three days. This is three very big games this week," he said.

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He also backed Alexander Isak to stay ready despite being rotated. "I want them all to think they are important," Iraola said, after Isak scored off the bench against Fenerbahce. Liverpool will need that depth, with Club Brugge unbeaten in 11 games.

Brugge test before derby

Iraola expects an open contest in Belgium on Wednesday. "We will have to be at a very, very good level, otherwise it is going to be very difficult," he said.

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Liverpool then turn their attention to Everton, who were beaten 4-0 at Brentford on Monday and will be without captain James Tarkowski.