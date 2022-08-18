‘He’s not for sale!’ - Chelsea sent Fofana transfer message by Leicester boss Rodgers

The Foxes do not want to let one of their star players leave the club as the transfer window nears its end

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana has been deemed "not for sale" by manager Brendan Rodgers. The centre-back has been targeted by Chelsea ahead of the end of the summer transfer window, as Rodgers previously confirmed there have been two offers from the Stamford Bridge side.

The Foxes boss says that there have been no new bids for the 21-year-old and reiterated that they are not interested in letting him leave.

What did Rodgers say about Fofana?

Rodgers said at a press conference: "The idea is that he is very much a Leicester player. He's not for sale. Unless anything changes, I would expect him to be here.

"There's nothing new from when we last spoke. We've spoken numerous times they are private conversations. Our communication is normal."

Asked if the speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future has affected his side's start to the new season, Rodgers replied: "There's no denying it. It's always a tricky period. Your season is starting, you're trying to get focused, and you spend your summer creating this powerful collective unit, and then there is lots of speculation.

"These are young guys and it's the first time they have experienced this for some of them. There can be disruption. The idea is to keep the group focused. The minute the window ends, it all ends."

Why won't Leicester sell Fofana?

Fofana signed a new contract at Leicester as recently as March, tying him to the club until the summer of 2027.

The defender joined from Saint-Etienne in 2020 and was immediately a key player in the first-team.

However, injuries kept him out of the team for the majority of last season, limiting him to just seven Premier League appearances in 2021-22.

The King Power Stadium club are hoping he can remain fit for the new campaign, though, and he has completed both of their first two Premier League games as they drew with Brentford and lost to Arsenal last week.