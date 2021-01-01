'Not thinking about the points table' - NorthEast United boss Khalid Jamil turns his focus to Odisha after draw against Hyderabad

NorthEast United FC interim coach Khalid Jamil revealed that he opted to start with Idrissa Sylla as Deshorn Brown has three stitches to his leg

NorthEast United held Hyderabad to a goalless draw in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

The Highlanders defended their lines well to disallow the Nizams the sight of goal. NorthEast United head coach Khalid Jamil was happy with his team's performance but said that it would have been better if they could pocket all three points.

"We were always thinking about a positive result. - three points. We tried, we got many chances. And talking about the team, it is a good performance, we played with a good team. They also did a good job. So I am happy to get one point but we would be happier to get three points," Jamil said after the game.

Deshorn Brown was introduced in the game in 66th minute. Jamil revealed that the decision was made keeping in mind the three stitches Brown has in his leg.

"Deshorn Brown has an injury. His leg has three stitches from previous matches. And we have Sylla also. He is also a good player, a good striker, so we thought of playing Brown in the second half," Jamil revealed.

Jamil was impressed with the way Nim Dorjee and Provat Lakra combined at the back. He was also happy with his midfield as the Highlanders kept their unbeaten run intact.

"It was not difficult because as you see, before two matches, Nim (Dorjee) and (Provat) Lakra had started. They played well. Nim played his third match so we had confidence. He will fulfil the Ashutosh's (Mehta) role. Even Lakra, he did a good job, this is his second game. (He gave us an) outstanding performance. And talking about (Lalrempuia) Fanai, he also did a good job. Playing with Lalengmawia, he dictated the midfield, his supply was good. His positioning was good. I am so happy."

On playing bottom-placed Odisha next, Jamil said, "We are not thinking (about the positions on the table). Odisha are a good team and we must not take them lightly. All the teams in ISL are good. They have good foreign players and for us, it is important to not to take them lightly".