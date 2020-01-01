NorthEast United’s Khalid Jamil - I am not blaming anyone for the defeat

The former Aizawl FC coach wants to look ahead and focus on their final match of the season…

FC suffered their worst defeat of the season in the as they went down 1-5 against Hyderabad FC in Guwahati.

In what was a comedy of errors from the NorthEast defenders and goalkeeper Pawan Kumar, the ISL debutants handed out a brutal punishment and scored five goals.

Interim head coach Khalid Jamil took the blame upon himself for the horrific defeat. He said, “I think it was my mistake, maybe I had put a lot of pressure on the players. The expectations were high. I am not blaming anyone for this defeat.”

Jamil refused to suggest that it was a difficult game for his depleted side. “It wasn’t a difficult challenge. We have done well against good teams this season but I can say that we did not start this match well.”

Two NorthEast United players, Dipu Mirdha and Alfred Lalroutsanga made their debuts today. When asked about the young players’ performance, Jamil opined, “ They need more matches. The more they play they will improve.”

The former -winning coach suggested that he is not thinking about the next season and is only focusing on their final match of the season which is against on February 25.

“I am not thinking about the next season. I am thinking about the next match. We will see what happens next season later.”