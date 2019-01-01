NorthEast United FC’s Robert Jarni after defeat to ATK - Not our day

The Highlanders’ boss wasn't too disappointed after his team suffered the first defeat of the season…

FC’s unbeaten run in the (ISL) season six came to halt on Saturday when they went down 0-3 against in Guwahati.

The Kolkata side dominated the match and emerged victorious against the Highlanders who played who looked lethargic and on the periphery of the game.

Even though NorthEast lost, their coach Robert Jarni refused to get demoralised and suggested that it was better to lose at the early stages of the season.

“I am not disappointed, its only one game. It is better to lose at this stage of the season. This is the first time we lost. We knew this team. This team plays so simple, long balls, plays from the back and the two attackers constantly create space.”

Jarni praised ATK attacking duo Roy Krishna and David Williams who scored the goals but also backed his own players. He said, “For me, my players are the best players. Yes ATK has two very good strikers. They are a smart team.”

Star striker Asamoah Gyan had limped off within the first 10 minutes of the match clutching on to his right thigh. Jarni suggested that the striker will be back very soon.

“(Asamoah) Gyan had a very good chance to score but he picked up the injury. But I think he will not be out for long. Gyan is very important to us but we have many players. I don’t know if he will play the next game but we have other good players in the team.”

The Croatian coach agreed that his team did not play well and suggested they should have created more chances. “Yes we could have created a few more chances to score but as I said today was not our day. We did not play well,” said the Highlanders boss before signing off.