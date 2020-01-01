NorthEast United FC: All you need to know about Portuguese winger Luis Machado

Goal takes a look into the career of The Highlanders' new Portuguese winger...

Former Moreirense FC winger Luis Machado is arguably the most high profile signing of FC this summer.

The 28-year-old footballer has come to after playing more than 100 matches in 's Primeira Division in six seasons and will play a key role for Gerard Nus' team.

Let us take a look at the career of the Portuguese winger.

Jersey Number: 20

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Born in Lamego, Portugal, Luis Machado had joined the youth system of Portuguese club USC Paredes at the age of six. After spending 10 years at Paredes, the attacker moved to SC Freamunde's youth team in 2010. Machado spent a year with the youth team of Freamunde before being promoted to their senior team ahead of the 2011-12 season.

He made his professional debut in Segunda Liga against CF Os Belenenses. Machado spent the next three seasons at Freamunde where he appeared in 15 Segunda Liga matches scoring five goals.

Primeira Liga Experience

Machado left Freamunder after spending three seasons in 2014 to join fellow Segunda Liga side CD Tondela on a two-year deal. In the 2014-15 season, the winger appeared in 27 league matches scoring two goals as Tondela were crowned the champions of the second division and gained promotion to the Primeira Liga.

During the 2015-16 season, Machado made his Primeira Liga debut against Portuguese giants Lisbon which Tondela lost 1-2. He went on to play six matches at the top division that campaign before joining second division side CD Feirense during the January transfer window.

Feirense had gained promotion to the Primeira Division that season which enabled Machado to return to the top division the next season. He went on to play for Feirense until 2019 after which he joined Moreirense FC.

Last Stint

The NorthEast United FC winger spent just a year at Moreirense FC where he played 21 Primeira Division matches, scoring just one goal which came against Famalicao. Ahead of the 2020-21 season, Machado joined ISL side NorthEast United FC as a free agent on a one-year deal.