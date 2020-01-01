No Zaha as Crystal Palace unleash Eze, Schlupp, Kouyate and Ayew against Newcastle United

The African stars have been included in the Eagles’ first XI against Steve Bruce’s men at Selhurst Park

’ Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jeffrey Schlupp have been handed starting roles against in Friday’s Premier League game.

Roy Hodgson’s men are 11th on the league table after gathering 13 points from nine games following four wins, one draw and four losses.

Eze teamed up with the Eagles in the summer after his impressive performances for Championship club Queens Park .

The midfielder has adapted well to the Premier League and will be making his ninth appearance for Palace against Newcastle.

international Ayew will be making his seventh league start in the encounter and has been in fine form for the side in the current campaign.

His compatriot Schlupp will also be making his eighth Premier League appearance for the Selhurst Park outfit this season.

international Kouyate, who has featured in a number of roles for Palace this season, will hope to produce another solid defensive display at Selhurst Park.

international Wilfred Zaha has been left out of the clash as he is still in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

The forward has been an influential figure for the Eagles, helping them to keep their Premier League status.

Palace lost their last Premier League game against without Zaha and will hope the African stars on parade will help them bouce back from the defeat.