'No one has told me any different' - Mourinho expects Spurs' clash with Villa to go ahead

Tottenham are preparing for their match this week to go ahead despite coronavirus concerns

Jose Mourinho is preparing for 's Premier League clash against to go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday.

After a significant coronavirus outbreak, Villa used youth players in a 4-1 FA Cup loss to Liverpool on Friday.

The outbreak has put their hosting of Spurs at risk, but a postponement would create more fixture chaos for Tottenham.

After a 5-0 win over Marine on Sunday, Mourinho was asked when Tottenham's next game would be and the Spurs head coach responded: "Wednesday."

"No one has told me any different that I am not going to play so tomorrow morning we'll start preparing that game," he added.

"The same Tuesday, unless we're told different."

Spurs are fourth in the Premier League table, four points behind and .

Mourinho and co. are also set to face in the final, while Spurs also remain involved in the knockout stages.

On Sunday, though, they took down lower-league Marine behind a Carlos Vinicius hat-trick, with Lucas Moura and Alfie Devine also scoring.

In the process, Devine became Tottenham's youngest-ever debutant as well as the club's youngest-ever goalscorer.

After the match, Marine manager Neil Young was full of praise for how Spurs approached the game, telling BBC Radio: "It has been a nice, tough week because we've had a lot of media duties, and with our players being part-time we've got jobs as well, but we'll reflect.

"I won't reflect on this game too much, it's a proud moment to be able to bring Tottenham here and to meet Jose personally. From an FA Cup perspective, to bring the team and subs they did is great.

"Jose was very complimentary about the club and the pitch. I've got so much admiration for Tottenham, not just because of the players they bought today but also the way their supporters have got behind our football club and logistically they've supported us with that."

He added: "It was a tough afternoon, they brought a very strong side really, and we're grateful for that. They've shown us respect have Jose Mourinho, and their club, to bring all their stars here to play against us. I'm very proud of my team, we've come a long way. It was our eighth FA Cup tie but it was a tough afternoon.

"It would have been easy not to and save them but it has been a great season and we're very proud of what we've achieved."