'No better front three in the world than Liverpool's' - Mane, Salah & Firmino a class above, says Collymore

The former Reds striker believes a fearsome attacking unit pieced together by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield is now the finest on the planet

There is no better front three in world football than Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, says former striker Stan Collymore.

A fearsome attacking unit at Anfield has long been considered to sit among the finest on the planet.

The prolific contribution of Mane, Salah and Firmino to the Reds cause has helped to make Jurgen Klopp’s side Premier League title contenders and winners.

Collymore believes that trident is now without equal, with Liverpool benefitting from match-winning options across the field.

Their strength in every area of the pitch was highlighted again on Saturday as they recovered from falling a goal down to Newcastle to win 3-1 and make it 14 successive victories in the league.

Collymore sees few faults in Klopp’s ranks, telling The Mirror: “I went to Anfield on Saturday to watch Liverpool beat Newcastle and, in the second half, I looked at them and thought, ‘What a fantastic, cohesive team my old club are’.

“I know how good they are on any given day but they had something else about them — a different kind of belief, a tempo and quality that showed they really are in the groove.

“If you’re looking for weaknesses, maybe you could point to Adrian being out of contract in the summer and Divock Origi being slightly disappointing in his performance and the fact he had to go off.

“But, otherwise, both full-backs can both stake a claim to be among the best in world in their positions, Joel Matip is playing with confidence, Gigi Wijnaldum’s transition from box-to-box midfielder to reliable, positional, holding midfielder is almost complete and the hunger of James Milner coming on and being a team player was obvious.

“Nobody can tell me either that there’s a better front three or blend of a front three in football than Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.”

Ex-Reds frontman Collymore added on the confidence and belief surging through Anfield: “When Liverpool went 1-0 down, the fans got a big angsty because there’s a belief that they need to win every game because will.

“But they rode that, nailed it and didn’t take their foot off Newcastle’s neck.

“They look like they have the calm of a title-winning team and that’s the biggest compliment I can pay them.”

Liverpool are set to open the defence of their Champions League crown with a trip to on Tuesday, before returning to Premier League action away at on Sunday.