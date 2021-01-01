Nnamdi Ofoborh: Rangers sign Nigerian and Bournemouth midfielder on pre-contract

The football player has reached an agreement with the Gers to team up with the side in the summer

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have signed Nnamdi Ofoborh on a pre-contract agreement from Championship club Bournemouth.

The midfielder joined the Cherries academy in the summer of 2016 and was promoted to the first team a year later.

The Nigerian star has made three league appearances for the Dean Court outfit and last season he played for Wycombe Wanderers on loan.

The midfielder made 25 appearances for Wycombe and helped the club secure promotion to the Championship.

The 21-year-old has now agreed on a four-year deal with the Gers, which will take off in the summer, after rejecting a contract extension with the Cherries.

Having already played five games for Bournemouth across all competitions this season, Ofoborh will now spend the remaining part of the season on loan with Wycombe.

Rangers Sporting Director, Ross Wilson has expressed his delight with the agreement reached to sign the midfielder.

“We look forward to welcoming Nnamdi to our group in the summer. We are extremely impressed by his qualities and he is a player that has real progression in him,” Wilson told the club website.

“He has a positive and determined personality and is very much looking forward to becoming a Rangers player at the end of this season.

“In the meantime, we are really pleased that Nnamdi will play week in week out until the end of the season in the Championship at Wycombe, a club he excelled at previously under Gareth Ainsworth.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is pleased with the deal agreed with Ofoborh and appreciated the club’s board for the success.

“Nnamdi Ofoborh we have identified to come into the group at the summer, we are excited and looking forward to working with him,” Gerrard said in a pre-match press conference.

“A really positive window for us and I'm really happy. I have to thank Ross Wilson and the board for the support.”

Ofoborh played for Nigeria at the 2019 U20 World Cup in Poland and will hope to deliver impressive performances at club level to boost his chances of securing a call-up to the Super Eagles.