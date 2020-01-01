Nnadozie scores own goal in Paris FC victory over Dijon

The Nigerian goalkeeper watched the horror of putting the ball into her own net but still saw her side claim the triumph in the end

Chiamaka Nnadozie scored an own goal as Paris FC edged to a 3-2 victory in Saturday's French D1 Arkema encounter.

Nnadozie was handed her fourth league start since teaming up with the Parisian in January but her error did not halt her side's quest for a fourth win of the season at the expense of their visitors.

's Desire Oparanozie was absent due to a hamstring picked up last month. 's Salma Amani was given her 11th outing of the season but could not save Dijon from defeat.

With a run of three games without a win, the hosts aimed to end their winless form as Evelyne Viens' header beat Dijon goalkeeper Mylene Chavas off Camille Catala's fine cross in the fourth minute.

Sandrine Soubeyrand's team doubled their lead in the 16th minute after Clara Mateo fired past goalkeeper Chavas from six metres.

Dijon, however, pulled one back in the 28th minute when Lea Khelifi's effort from eight metres hit the left post before bouncing off the head of Nnadozie into the back of the net for an own-goal.

After the break, Viens started another attack for the hosts before only having defender Lena Goetsch to beat for her second of the match and third for Paris 10 minutes into the second half.

10 minutes from time, Mylaine Tarrieu beat an offside trap to reduce the deficit for the visitors but her effort was not enough to help them avoid their sixth defeat of the season at Stade Robert Bobin.

Despite scoring an own-goal, Nnadozie lasted the entire duration of the match and helped her side preserve their fourth win of the term.

On the other hand, Morocco's Amani featured for 72 minutes of the game on her 10th outing before she was replaced by Ines Barrier.

The result saw Paris head into the Christmas break in sixth position with 15 points from 11 matches while Dijon were left in eighth from the same number of games.