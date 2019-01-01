Nketiah's Leeds United bag sixth straight Championship win

The Anglo-Ghanaian forward started from the bench again, with the Whites taking all three points

Eddie Nketiah came on as a second-half substitute for the 12th time in the Championship this season as claimed a sixth win on the bounce, beating 2-0 away from home on Saturday afternoon.

The loanee made his return to the Whites squad last week against , after a month out with an abdominal injury, replacing Patrick Bamford as they won 4-0.

6️⃣ wins in 6️⃣ for #LUFC! — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 7, 2019

The 20-year-old came on in the 77th minute for the former forward once again, and made four touches and two accurate passes at 66.7% accuracy.

Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez were the scorers in this tie at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the result sending Leeds back to the top of the Championship table, albeit only temporarily, on 43 points.