Nketiah will keep 'working hard' for his place at Leeds United

The Anglo-Ghanaian forward wants to fight for his place in the Whites squad, having not started any game in the English second tier this season

forward Eddie Nketiah has vowed to continue to work hard for his place in the team.

The 20-year-old player, on loan from , is yet to get a start in the Championship, despite scoring the same number of league goals as Patrick Bamford.

It has put coach Marcelo Bielsa in the spotlight over his hesitance to name the youngster in any matchday starting XIs.

“It was nice to get on,” Nketiah told Yorkshire Evening Post while reacting to Leeds goalless draw at at weekend.

“The team were obviously drawing so I just tried to add a bit of life and energy to the attack and obviously do my thing and I think we managed to create a couple of chances.

"The keeper saved mine and Jack had a couple of chances.

"Overall I think it was a positive second half and obviously they are a difficult team so to come away with a draw is not a bad result."

Nketiah was also quizzed about Bamford always starting ahead of him.

“Obviously it's the manager's decision but all I can do is keep working hard and put forward my place to play," he continued.

“If I play ten minutes or five minutes or 15 I will always try and help the team and add something positive.

"That's what I tried to do today."

A tricky tie at home to Queens Park on Saturday is next on the list for Bielsa's men.