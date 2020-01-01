Nketiah to remain at Arsenal after impressing Arteta despite Championship loan offers

The 20-year-old was in talks with Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday but will stay in north London

Eddie Nketiah will remain at for the rest of the season despite several loan offers from the Championship, sources have confirmed to Goal.

The 20-year-old striker scored five goals in 19 appearances while on loan with Leeds in the first half of the season, and it was expected that he would go back on another loan for the second part of 2019-20.

Championship clubs , and all held talks over a short-term deal for Nketiah, but the striker will not be returning to the English second tier this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been impressed with Nketiah's attitude in training and has decided that he wants to keep hold of him for the remainder of the season.

Nketiah saw game time with the Gunners' senior side last season as the academy product made nine total appearances, including three starts, and scored against on the final day of the Premier League season.

The striker made his first-team breakthrough the previous season, as he made 10 total appearances with the Gunners in the 2017-18 campaign.

There could be a chance for Nketiah to see minutes straight away, as star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss three matches after Arsenal's appeal to have his red card at Crystal Palace overturned was unsuccessful.

Aubameyang's suspension will see him miss Saturday's Premier League match against , a derby clash with three days later and an tie against Bournemouth.

Alexandre Lacazette is also struggling for form as the Frenchman has failed to score in six consecutive appearances, which could hand an opportunity to Nketiah.

The Gunners are looking to turn their season around under Arteta, who took over from the sacked Unai Emery in December.

Arsenal have won two, drawn one and lost one in four matches under Arteta, with the club up to 10th in the Premier League table.

The Gunners are 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea as they look to avoid a fourth consecutive season without football.

Outside of a top-four finish, Arsenal can qualify for the Champions League if they win the , with the club set to face Olimpiacos in the last 32 next month.