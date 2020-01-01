Nishu Kumar targets regular first team role at Kerala Blasters

After making the move to , Nishu Kumar is eyeing a spot in the first-team when the 2020-21 season kicks off later this year.

In a live Instagram chat on Friday, the new signing revealed his personal objectives for the upcoming season, "I have to fight for my position in the first team. My personal goal is to be a regular in the team. I want to win the trophy and want to play in the AFC competitions in the future."

The young full-back is confident of adapting to head coach Kibu Vicuna's style of play after having discussed the same with the Spaniard. "I spoke with Kibu about tactics, I feel like I played a similar style before so it would be easier for me to adapt to his football."

The 22-year-old, who has spent five seasons with , also explained the reason for his decision to leave the Blues. "I am feeling super excited. I am very happy. I spoke with the Blasters officials and they told me they have plans for the future and that they are building a good team.

"I wanted to face a new challenge, how I can survive in a new team. And it is Kerala, everyone wants to play for Kerala Blasters."

The fanbase of the Kochi-based club was also a tempting factor for the move. "Kerala Blasters fanbase is huge, they are loving, I am excited to play in front of them. I have already received so many messages from them. I can't wait (to get started)," Nishu said.

The defender from Uttar Pradesh will be a versatile outlet for Vicuna on the field. Although he is right-footed and prefers to play as a right-back, he slotted in as a left-back for Bengaluru with ease. He has also turned out in midfielder and in central defence in the past.

The fan, who named his favourite footballers as John Terry and Cesar Azpilicueta, revealed. "My favourite position was centre-back. I was a centre-back till the U-17 level. Even in the U16 national team, I played as a centre-back. For U-19s, the coach changed my position.