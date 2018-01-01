Nimes hand Kevin Denkey professional contract

The Togo international has earned his first deal with the Crocodiles after impressing in the club’s youth set-up

Newly promoted Ligue 1 side Nimes have handed Kevin Denkey his first professional contract of three years duration.

The Togo international joined the Crocodiles’ youth set-up in 2014 and made his debut for the senior team in 2017 against Le Havre in the Ligue 2.

This season, the 18-year-old attacker has scored eight goals in 11 appearances for the reserve team and has been rewarded with a deal till 2021.

“Nimes Olympique is proud and happy to announce the signing of the first professional contract of Kévin Denkey [18 years] until June 2021,” read a statement on the club website.

Nimes are 11th in the league log with 23 points from 18 games after failing to secure points in their last two league games.