Nigeria's Uche Agbo joins Spanish side Rayo Vallecano from Standard Liege

The Nigeria international has teamed up with the Red Sashes till the end of the season after successful medicals

Uche Agbo has joined Spanish La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on loan from Standard Liege with an option to purchase.

The 23-year-old signed for the Belgian outfit on an initial loan from English Premier League side Watford in the summer of 2017 before the deal was made permanent.

The midfielder scored once in 35 league appearances in his debut campaign with the Stade Maurice Dufrasne outfit. However, this season he has found game time difficult to come by, playing only 12 times across all competitions.

On Thursday, the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas outfit announced the acquisition of the former Granada player after agreeing on personal terms.

“El Rayo Vallecano reports that Agbo Uche is officially player of Rayo Vallecano,” read a statement from club website.

“He arrives from the Lieda Standart as a loan with an option to purchase.”

Rayo Vallecano are two points above the relegation zone and will hope the acquisition of the midfielder will help them retain their stay in the Spanish top-flight at the end of the season.

Agbo could make his debut for his new club when they play host to Kenneth Omeruo’s Leganes on Monday.