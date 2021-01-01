Nigeria's opponents Zambia announce squad for Turkish Women's Cup

The Southern Africa football body has invited the set of players, including overseas players, to camp for Alanya tour on Sunday

Zambia women's head coach Bruce Nwape has summoned 32 players for next month's 2021 Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya.

The Copper Queens aim to continue their fine tune-up fror the Tokyo 2021 Olympics at the eight-nation tournament in Turkey following a hard-fought 2-1 friendly triumph over Chile last December.

In Alanya, Southern Africa nation will be competing for the first time and are drawn against Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Uzbekistan.

The 32-woman list is dominated by 28 players from the Zambian Women's Premier League, along with four foreign-based stars for the invitational competition scheduled for February 15-24.

Notable invited faces include Shanghai striker Barbra Banda, Zaragoza duo Hellen Mubanga and Rachel Nachula, Red Arrows striker Grace Chanda and Green Buffaloes star Tembo Martha.

While BIIK Kazygurt star Racheal Kundananji returns to the fold for the first time since in November 2019, Hapoel Be'er Sheba duo of Hazel Nali and Mary Nwakapila were left out.

With camp reopened at Tecla Hotel in Lusaka on Sunday, Nwape is scheduled to start training activities with invited players on Monday.



Zambia will launch their campaign at the Turkish tournament against Nigeria and will look to seize the chance to avenge their 4-0 group stage defeat at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Article continues below

ZAMBIA FULL SQUAD

1. Musole Ngambo - [Zesco United], 2. Catherine Musonda- [Indeni Roses], 3. Muchahabali Ingutu - [YASA], 4. Tricia Mutale - [Kitwe Girls FC], 5. Anita Mulenga - [Green Bufalloes], 6. Martha Tembo [Green Bufalloes], 7. Lushomo Mweemba [Green Bufalloes], 8. Esther Siamfuko [Queens Academy], 9. Mary Mulenga [Red Arrows], 10. Judith Soko [Unattached], 11. Imponene Bertha- [Green Bufalloes], 12. Doreen Mwaseba [Red Arrows], 13. Chileshe Rhoda [Indeni Roses], 14. Esther Banda - [BUSA], 15. Mary Wilombe [Red Arrows], 16. Agnes Musesa [Green Bufalloes], 17. Changwe Trynes [Green Eagles], 18. Chewe Theresa [Green Bufalloes], 19. Chitundu Avell [Zesco Ndola], 20. Grace Chanda [Red Arrows], 21. Misozi Zulu [Unattached] 22. Judith Zulu [Green Bufalloes], 23. Mapepe Xiomara [Lusaka Dynamos], 24. Mary Nanyiza [Lusaka Dynamos], 25. Naomi Phiri [Lusaka Dynamos], 26. Maylan Mulenga [Green Bufalloes], 27. Oseke Ochumba [Red Arrows], 28. Aisha Gama [Chipata Queens], 29. Barbra Banda [Shanghai], 30. Racheal Kundananji [BIIK Kazygurt], 31. Hellen Mubanga [Zaragoza], Rachael Nachula [Zaragoza]