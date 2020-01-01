Nigeria's Okeowo and Burundi's Nduwimana endure mixed fortunes on debuts in Sweden

The outcome of Sunday's contest left the Africans with some disappointments while another had a great feelings of joy on their debuts

's Bupe Okeowo and Burundi's Zabibu Nduwimana endured mixed fortunes on their debuts as Sandvikens thrashed Sunnana 5-1 in Sunday's Swedish Elittetan opener.

Nduwimana joined newly promoted Elittetan side Sunnana from Umea in May after ending her four-year journey with the newly promoted Damasvenkan club, scoring eight goals in 66 matches.

For Okeowo, the American-born Nigerian joined Sandvikens from Sunnana in May after the 26-year-old scored 12 goals in 15 games last season before her 10-month injury last August.

Wilma Sjoberg opened the scoring for Sandvikens in the fourth minute against Sunnana before Sanna Signeul doubled the advantage nine minutes later at Electrolux Home Arena.

The visitors continued piling pressure on their hosts and were rewarded through Elin Linde in the 18th minute before Wilma Andersson netted the fourth three minutes later.

After the restart, Sjoberg grabbed her second goal and her side's fifth two minutes into the second half but Elvira Fjällstrom's fine finish ensured Sunnana reduced the deficit in the 49th minute.

Annika Kukkonen brought on Okeowo in the 61st minute against her former team and she came close 10 minutes later but her fine effort was denied by goalkeeper Wilma Naslund.

Okeowo featured the last 29 minutes to earn a winning start in the colours of Sandvikens, while Nduwimana made a losing debut even though she lasted 90 minutes for Sunnana.

The victory means Sandvikens are Elitettan leaders on goal difference with three points after the opening match, while pointless Sunnana are bottom of the table on a four-goal deficit.

Sunnana will focus on bouncing back from the opening defeat when they visit Alvsjo AIK on June 21, while Sandvikens look to build on their fine start at home against Lidkoping on the same day.