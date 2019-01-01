Nigeria vs South Africa: When is the Africa U23 Cup of Nations tie and how can I watch?
Nigeria will slug it out against South Africa in their last group game of the 2019 Africa U23 Championship.
Imama Amapakabo’s men bounced back from their opening day defeat against Cote d’Ivoire to silence Zambia 3-1.
To confirm their place in the semi-final, they must get a positive result against the Group B leaders who are also eyeing Tokyo 2020 Olympics ticket.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm (West African Time) on Friday, November 15. Gates open in the afternoon and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|15/11/19
|20:00 pm GMT
|7:00 pm
|Nigeria U23 vs South Africa U23
|-
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Al Salam Stadium, Cairo
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.