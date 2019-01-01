U17 World Cup

Nigeria U17 vs Netherlands U17: When is the World Cup tie and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the quarter-final clash between the Europeans and the Golden Eaglets

Nigeria continue their bid for a sixth U17 World Cup title when they lock horns with the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Despite losing their last Group B game to Australia, the Golden Eaglets finished as group winners and have been pooled against the Europeans.

Paraguay or Argentina await the winner of this cracker in the quarter-final.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 00:00 am (West African Time) on Wednesday, November 6. Gates open in the evening and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (local) Match Channel
6/11/19 23:00 pm GMT 00:00 am Nigeria U17 vs Netherlands U17 SuperSport 9

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Estadio Olimpico, Goiania

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

