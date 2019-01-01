Live Scores
Transfers

Nigeria striker Junior Ajayi signs Al Ahly extension

Last updated
Comments()
EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
The former CS Sfaxien marksman has penned a new deal that runs through till 2022

Junior Ajayi has signed a new three-year contract with Al Ahly.

In the summer of 2016, the Nigeria striker joined the Egyptian giants for a reported fee of $2million from Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.

Ajayi helped the Red Devils to two consecutive Egyptian Premier League titles in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

This season, the former Nigeria youth international missed the first five months of the season due to a knee ligament injury against Township Rollers on July 28 and returned in a Caf Champions League game against JS Saoura.

He has since played eight games across all competitions, finding the back of the net thrice.

Al Ahly, placed third in the Egyptian top-flight log, play El Daklyeh in a league game on Wednesday and Ajayi will be expected to play a crucial role.

Close