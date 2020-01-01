Nigeria kits: Nike unveil dazzling new 'Swoosh' design

Nike's successor to the popular 'Naija' kits is an eye-catching 'Swoosh' design that won't disappoint Super Eagles supporters

Sports manufacturers Nike have revealed the 2020 Nigeria kits , with the Super Eagles set to don an eye-catching 'Swoosh' design during the World Cup 2022 and 2021 qualifying campaigns.

Nike enjoyed immense success with their previous Super Eagles design, which became one of the best selling jerseys in the company's history following its release ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The Naija designs were always going to be a hard act to follow, but Nike have unveiled a stylish successor which will surely win over Super Eagles supporters.

On Wednesday, Nike revealed designs for the United States, , and Nigeria, with the remaining federations set to be launched over the coming months.