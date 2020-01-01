Nigeria kits: New Nike designs are overwhelming hit on Twitter
Nike unveiled the new Nigeria kits as part of their 2020 Forum in New York on Wednesday, with the Super Eagles set to sport an eye-catching ‘Swoosh’ design moving forward.
Grammy-winning rapper Drake was one of the superstars in attendance as Nike revealed their new Nigeria kit design, and reaction to the designs on social media has been overwhelmingly positive.
The beloved 2018 Naija collection was always going to be a hard act to follow, but while some fans believe the latest designs are worthy successors, others are unconvinced that Nike have done a good job.
However, the general consensus is that the new collection is befitting of the three-time African champions.
Check out the pick of the Twitter reaction from fans, media and players below, and get in touch at @GoalcomNigeria to let us know whether you’re a fan of Nigeria’s new ‘Swoosh’ designs.
Does Nigeria's new kit beat this one? 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/uyP93kvxTQ— Goal (@goal) February 5, 2020
Nigeria can change their kits as many times as they like, it still won’t stop Mahrez’s free-kicks going in. https://t.co/E3KppK2TA8— DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) February 5, 2020
Nike have done an absolute madness. Good Lord! pic.twitter.com/vTAvGtB7QO— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) February 5, 2020
I swear Nike keep their best designers only for the Nigeria kit.— Uncle Sharma (@RSharmzz) February 5, 2020
Another wavey kit for the Super Eagles 🌊 🦅 pic.twitter.com/GqyE1XcWVc
Cameroon 🇨🇲 Nigeria 🇳🇬— Njie Enow: Mr Razzmatazz (@NjieEnow) February 5, 2020
5-time African 3-time African
Champs Champs
Signed undisclosed Have a great
deal with Coq Sportif Nike contract
Probably the Have great
worst Lions Kit kits pic.twitter.com/L4KUhEimQ5
2018; Nike unveiled England and Nigeria kits in London. People didn't even know England too changed kits.— Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) February 5, 2020
2020; Nike unveils USA & Nigeria kits in USA and no one is even talking about the American kits.
On this jersey matter o, Nigeria >>>>> every other countries combined.
Now, the Nigeria kit looks absolutely gorgeous!— MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) February 6, 2020
Blimey 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/2dI299Mcll
This is a glorious kit design. Nigeria probably had the best kit at WC 2018, and this one is even better.— Matt McKeon 🔰 (@MattMcKeon73) February 6, 2020
Credit to the brief they’ve given Nike to come up with something new and different. https://t.co/ieMtdSBpwi
We deserve something better not these Inter House sports wear. Tueeeh! pic.twitter.com/fzUSRwuxqd— Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) February 5, 2020
I feel like each time Nigeria takes a shot at a new dope football kit for the season, they don't miss🔥🔥🔥🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/2yaCi0NfNv— Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) February 6, 2020
They had the best kit for the World Cup and now they have the best kit for the Euros.— Dan (@Dxnbissaka) February 5, 2020
Nigeria. What a place. https://t.co/I0qp6c5tMj
I know the new Nigeria kit is so, so good.— LUKE (@luke16taylor) February 6, 2020
But I’m so excited to see the rest of the stuff, like tracksuits and all that. If it’s anything like 2018, we’re in for a treat.