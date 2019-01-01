Live Scores
African All Stars

Nigeria defender Abdullahi Shehu steps up recovery from injury

Comments()
Shengolpix
The Super Eagles right-back is yet to play a match since he suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty in October

Bursaspor defender Abdullahi Shehu has stepped up his recovery from injury by joining his teammates in their group training.

The 22-year-old damaged his hamstring during Nigeria's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game against Libya on October 13 and has been on the sidelines for the past few months.

Prior to the setback, Shehu has struggled to feature for the Green Crocodiles this campaign making just a single appearance in the Turkish Super Lig.

Editors' Picks

Bursaspor are 11th in the league table with 21 points from 17 matches – five points above of the drop zone.

With hopes of inspiring his team to better performances in the second half of the season, the former Anorthosis defender player expressed his gratitude after his long-awaited return to training.

“Back training with the boys! It’s been a long time coming!!! All praises due to the most high,” Shehu wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Shehu will hope to make Samet Aybaba's squad for their home game against Fenerbahce on Monday.

Next article:
Mourinho: I didn't sell Salah at Chelsea - I fell in love with him!
Next article:
'Coaches need protecting!' - Mourinho hits out at player power amid Pogba rift claims
Next article:
What is the ‘hairdryer treatment’? Meaning of the phrase & football managers who gave infamous dressing room rants
Next article:
'I belong to the top level of football' - Mourinho eyes big next job after Man Utd sacking
Next article:
Mourinho: Finishing second with Man Utd one of my greatest achievements
Close