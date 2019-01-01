Nicolas Pepe ready for Southampton - Arsenal boss Unai Emery

The Spanish tactician says the Ivory Coast forward will be available to take on the Saints this weekend

Unai Emery has stated that Nicolas Pepe will be available for selection when take on in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 24-year-old came back late from international duty with and missed training with his other teammates on Thursday.

“Pepe arrived late because of travel and didn’t train with the group, but trained inside," Emery told the media.

"He will be ready for Saturday.”

Emery also said Anglo-Nigerian Bukayo Saka did not train on Thursday, but could do so on Friday.

Pepe was involved in 180 minutes action as the Elephants beat Niger 1-0 at home before losing 2-1 away to Ethiopia during the 2021 qualifiers.

Since joining from in the summer for a club record £72 million, Pepe has had a hand in seven goals (three goals, four assists) in 15 competitive games this season.