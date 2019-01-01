Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal forward has a lot of quality – Yakou Meite

The 23-year-old striker is confident his compatriot and childhood friend will sparkle for Unai Emery’s men

Reading striker Yakou Meite believes winger Nicolas Pepe has a lot of quality and will excel at the Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old international joined the Gunners in the summer in a club-record fee of £72 million from following his eye-catching performances for the side.

Pepe is yet to open his goal account for the Gunners, having been limited to cameo appearances in Arsenal's opening two league games against and .

But Meite, who revealed his childhood relationship with the forward, is upbeat the former winger will shine at Emirates.

“He was a goalkeeper at the time so I used to practise trying to score against him. Life is weird,” Meite told the Guardian.

“Sometimes he would get bored and come out to play on the wing. He was very good.

“We used to live near each other and also went to the same school so we are good friends. I’ve already tried to help him a bit. I said to him I am not far from London, so let me know.

“He is very happy to be at Arsenal and is very excited for the season. I’m sure he is going to do well because he has a lot of quality.”

Meite was racially abused on social media after missing a penalty in Reading’s 3-0 victory over in Sunday’s Championship game.

Reflecting on the incident he said: “I was happy because we had won but personally I was a bit upset after missing the penalty.

“To see that message when I checked my phone afterwards made me very sad – it’s the first time I’ve ever experienced anything like that. To be honest for the first 30 minutes I think I was in a little bit of shock but then I realised it’s not everyone who is like this.

“Unfortunately there are some bad people who like sending messages like that but it’s important not to let it affect you.

“Everyone should be together to try to do something about this because it is unacceptable. We are all the same and we are playing to make people happy and to see this kind of message is not good for the sport.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has sent me messages because I have received a lot of love – even from supporters of other Championship clubs. They make me feel I am not alone and these kind of messages are not only hurting me but everyone.”

Article continues below

Meite, who has scored one goal this season, will hope to put the disappointing incident behind him by delivering impressive performances when Reading take on West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening.