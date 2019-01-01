Niang outshines Alioui with brace in Rennes win over Angers

The African stars found the back of the net in Saturday's league game but the Senegalese forward's contribution guided his team to victory

's Mbaye Niang outshone 's Rachid Alioui as his brace powered to a 2-1 win over .

Niang scored a goal in each half of the encounter to stretch his tally to seven goals after 16 games this season.

The 24-year-old striker opened the scoring at the Roazhon Park in the 24th minute, thanks to Raphinha's assist and he later gave the hosts a two-goal lead with his effort in the 80th minute.

Towards the end of the encounter, Alioui grabbed a stoppage-time goal for Angers but it stood as a consolation for his side who bowed to their seventh league loss of the season.

The strike ended the Moroccan's eight-game goal drought in the French top-flight, with his last goal dating back to September 28 against .

So far this season, Alioui has notched in five goals in 17 Ligue 1 matches.

The result moved Rennes to fourth in the league standings with 27 points while Angers dropped to 10th with 24 points after 17 matches.