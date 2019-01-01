NFL star Wilson, singer Ciara and rapper Macklemore join Seattle Sounders ownership group

The club added 11 new families to the preexisting group, though origional owner Joe Roth has sold his shares in the Western Conference side

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, singer Ciara and rapper Macklemore are among a group of 11 families that have joined the ownership group of the .

Wilson and wife Ciara are joined by the likes of Macklemore, former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood.

The group joined the existing ownership structure of Adrian Hanauer, Drew Carey and Jody Allen, while Hanauer Fútbol, a group comprised of Hanauer, Paul Barry and Lenore Hanauer, increased their overall investment in the club.

In addition, Sounders FC founding owner Joe Roth announced his departure from the club.

Wilson is a six-time NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl-winning quarterback that has been in Seattle since being selected by the Seahawks in 2012. He's joined by his wife, Grammy-winner Ciara, who is best known for the songs "Goodies", "1, 2 Step" and "Lose Control".

The duo have had hopes of becoming sports owners in the past when the two made an effort to bring an MLB team to the Pacific Northwest.

Football. Fútbol. We Love them both! @ciara and I are fired up to announce we are Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world! We can’t wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! #SoundersIsFamily pic.twitter.com/LbOCt7WI5i — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 13, 2019

“Seattle means so much to me and Ciara. We’re fired up about being part of the Sounders for a long, long time, having ownership in the Sounders and continuing to build that winning culture,” said Wilson. “When I got here in 2012, Seattle was a place that I felt I could call home forever. And obviously because of the Seahawks, and now because of the Sounders, it makes that really come to life.

"This city is a special place. The Pacific Northwest is a place we love and we get to raise our kids here and have a lot of fun while doing it. We want to bring the best soccer players in the world right here to Seattle.”

Ciara added: "This is not only a special moment for Russ and I, but for our kids as well. When we walked into the building and our kids were running around with their names on their little jerseys, it meant a lot for so many reasons. It’s an honor to join the Sounders team and have the unique opportunity to represent female ownership within major league sports. The team has already done some amazing things, but I believe the best is ahead and we’re excited to be part of that.”

They are joined by Macklemore, who is from Seattle and is known for songs like "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us".

“Man, to be part of this organization, having grown up in Seattle – it’s pretty surreal. It’s just very exciting,” said Macklemore. “I’m very honored. I think we have a great group. This team is building an incredible legacy and I’m just excited to be part of it.”

The trio of celebrities are not the only big names to have bought into this year with Houston Rockets star James Harden having recently acquired a stake in the .

The Sounders currently sit second in the Western Conference ahead of Wednesday's match against .