NFL star Henry and Hollywood actress Witherspoon join Nashville SC ownership

NFL superstar Derrick Henry and Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon have joined Nashville SC's ownership group, the club announced.

The two, alongside Witherspoon's husband, media and technology investor Jim Toth, have bought in as minority owners alongside principal owner John Ingram.

Nashville are set to open the club's new stadium, GEODIS Park, this weekend with the new venue set to be the largest soccer-specific stadium in MLS.

Who is Derrick Henry?

Henry is an NFL star with the Tennesse Titans, who also call Nashville home.

Widely seen as one of the most dominant running backs in recent memory, Henry is one of only eight players in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season and was the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He becomes the fourth NFL player to become an owner in MLS, joining Russell Wilson, Mark Ingram and Patrick Mahomes.

Nashville's club ⚽️

— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) April 26, 2022

“As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true,” said Henry.

“My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss.”

Who is Reese Witherspoon?

Witherspoon is an Academy Award-winning actress that has long ranked among the most famous in Hollywood.

Known for her roles in films like Legally Blond, Sweet Home Alabama and Walk the Line, Witherspoon has also thrived on television, winning an Emmy Award for her work on Big Little Lies.

“As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state. One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club! The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world-class team compete has been such an incredible experience.

“The team, the management and the players have worked so hard to build this amazing organization and community. So, I’m thrilled to announce that my husband, Jim Toth, and I have made an investment in the club and are now a part of the ownership group moving forward. On behalf of Jim and our children, we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family!”

Nashville SC's history

The club joined MLS in 2020, making the playoffs in its first season as they advanced to the quarterfinal round.

They repeated the feat in their second season after finishing with the third-best record in the Western Conference.

Nashville are off to a relatively decent start to begin the 2022 season, having won three and lost three of their first eight matches, leaving them seventh in the conference.

They're set to host the Philadelphia Union this weekend as they open their brand-new stadium.

