NFL icon Brady announces return from short-lived retirement following Ronaldo hint

NFL icon Tom Brady has announced he will return to play his 23rd season just weeks after announcing his retirement, having hinted at a possible return during a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo over the weekend.

Brady was on hand at Old Trafford on Saturday as he watched Ronaldo score a hat-trick in a win over Tottenham.

On Sunday, he posted a video of the Manchester United star giving his son a signed shirt and, during their meeting, Brady hinted about the announcement he would inevitably make later on in the evening.

What did Brady say?

On Saturday, Brady and his son were in Manchester to watch the match as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star met with Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson and several Manchester United players before and after the game.

He thanked the Glazers, who also own the Bucs, as well as Manchester United for their hospitality while showing off photos with the team.

Thanks to @ManUtd and the Glazer family for hosting me and my boys yesterday. So lucky to be able to share experiences like this with them. pic.twitter.com/GDofXNZpfW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Ronaldo also posted about his meeting with Brady, saying he was glad to spend time with "another GOAT".

On Sunday, Brady took to Instagram to show off his meeting with Ronaldo, and, during their conversation, he appeared to hint at his future.

Ronaldo asked the NFL star point-blank if he was truly finished, with Brady offering a seemingly non-committal response to the question.

Hours later, the 44-year-old Brady confirmed that he will indeed return for his 23rd season, having watched 37-year-old Ronaldo take down Spurs over the weekend.

