NFF president Pinnick to meet with Victor Moses on Super Eagles return

The Chelsea winger abruptly called time to his international career after the 2018 World Cup in Russia to focus on family and club career

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has stated that he will meet with retired Victor Moses on a potential return to the Super Eagles.

The 28-year-old announced his international retirement in August 2018 sighting family and club commitment as reasons for his decision.

The former Crystal Palace player who made his debut for the Super Eagles against Rwanda in 2012 played a pivotal role to help the west Africans claim the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

And Pinnick believes the versatile player deserves to leave the Super Eagles ceremoniously as he hopes to convince him back to the squad.

“I believe he is someone that has paid his dues and he shouldn’t just leave Nigerian football unceremoniously. I talk to him every day and I make him understand that he can still return,” Pinnick told Channels TV.

“He can’t just say he is going and we let him go just like that. I will be meeting with him and his agent soon at a roundtable and even if he wants to go, there must be a ceremony for him to go.

"Just like what England did for Wayne Rooney. We must celebrate them at every point in time.”

“Even if he says I’m begging him, I don’t mind. It is not as if we don’t have players, but we need to encourage our players so that others will know that even when they retire, we still have them in mind, even though some of them retire because of ego.”

Despite retiring from the national team in an attempt to focus on his club career, Moses has found game time difficult to come by under new manager Maurizio Sarri, making only six appearances in all competitions and limited to two Premier League games this season.

Gernot Rohr’s men qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations without the winger and as they head into the competition, they will hope the forward changes his decision in time for the tournament.

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final tie and the forward will hope to be involved in the game.