Neymar's return to Barcelona wanted by Rivaldo

The 27-year-old has been strongly linked with a return to Camp Nou, and his fellow Brazilian wants the move to happen

Neymar's potential return to from has been given the seal of approval by and Blaugrana great Rivaldo.

A PSG exit for the 27-year-old forward looks increasingly likely this summer, two years after his world-record €222 million (£200m/$262m) move to the champions from Barca.

The Brazil international failed to turn up to the first day of pre-season training, while PSG sporting director Leonardo has confirmed Neymar is available for the right price.

And Rivaldo, who spent five seasons at Camp Nou, wants to see his compatriot back at Barca.

"For the moment, the one [Brazilian] that I like the most is Neymar," he said, courtesy of Betfair .

"I [would] like that he returns to Barcelona."

Even without Neymar due to an ankle injury, Brazil managed to win the Copa America on home soil on Sunday thanks to a 3-1 win over .

Asked for the nation's next star, 2002 World Cup winner Rivaldo praised attacker Vinicius Junior.

"We have Vinicius, who is a great player that went to Madrid and has everything that is needed to be a great player," he said.

Neymar left Catalunya in somewhat controversial circumstances, and Rivaldo said last month the Brazil star would need to make things up to the Camp Nou fans.

“It’s difficult because of the way Neymar left," the former man said. "I think a lot of the fans are angry with everything that happened, but football is how it is, football is good, and Neymar is a great player who has personality.

“So if he comes here of course there will be times when he is criticised by some fans, but in the games, the training sessions, Neymar will still be the same Neymar, and it could be something special for Barcelona.

Article continues below

He added: "He should say sorry. Officially, yes. Say sorry, say he was wrong, say that this is his home, that he is going to be the difference.

“I think that all the fans… many will understand, they’ll see him on the pitch in the league, the , doing things well, and the fans will forgive him easily.

“If it’s like it was when he was here playing football before together with Messi and Suarez, it was great for the club. If they win the Champions League, I don’t think it will be a problem for the fans.”