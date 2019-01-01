Neymar wanted back by Barcelona players and fans - Arthur

The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a return to Camp Nou and a countryman is the latest to declare a desire to see him back in Catalunya

midfielder Arthur is convinced the squad and fans want Neymar to return to Camp Nou from .

Neymar, 27, joined PSG from Barca two years ago after the side took world football by surprise when triggering the Brazilian's €222 million (£200m/$262m) release clause.

Barca were caught off guard and have since taken steps to ensure a similar situation does not arise again, inserting even bigger release clauses in their star players' contracts.

Despite Barcelona's frustration with Neymar leaving at the time, even taking legal action against him demanding the repayment of a loyalty bonus, they are reportedly pushing hard to secure his return.

Transfer links have been a constant throughout the close season and Neymar's team-mate Arthur is eager for Neymar to return to the Spanish champions.

"I have not talked to him [Neymar] about this issue," Arthur told reporters in Ann Arbor. "I don't like to bother about it because he is already asked a lot.

"I talk about other things with him. I don't know if he will come to Barcelona. Let's see what happens with him.

"Me, the fans and the team would like him to come to Barcelona. He's a star and I really like playing with him in the national team.

"I don't know if he has to take a step [by saying he wants to leave], as [Gerard] Pique said, but as a friend I wish him the best."

It has been suggested Barca will need to offload the much-maligned Philippe Coutinho – signed as one of Neymar's replacements – if the silky forward is to return to Camp Nou.

Arthur has no wish to see Coutinho leave, but is backing him to take whatever decision makes him happy.

"It's his decision," Arthur added. "He has to talk to his family, he has to be happy to stay. I think he's happy.

"My wish is [for him] to stay. He is happy these days and working hard, like everyone. I think he has everything to stay at Barca."