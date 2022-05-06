Neymar has revealed how he copes with sustained boos from his own supporters at Paris Saint-Germain, and outlined his hopes for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Brazil later this year.

The Selecao star has come under fire at club level this term, and has often found himself a scapegoat for vocal sections of the team's fanbase over their European failings, in an extraordinarily combative relationship.

Now, the Brazilian has spoken on how he deals with the issue, as well as touching on the amplification of the problem produced by social media.

What has Neymar said on responding to boos?

"Of course nobody wants to be booed, even more if you're playing at home," Neymar told Flamengo player Diego Ribas in a live discussion. "It's sad, but I had to find strength somewhere.

"I remembered all people who helped me get to where I am now, and I try to play for them. I can't let myself be affected by boos and let my family down. There are matches when you can play for the fans, when everything's alright. Then there's booing, and I hold myself to my family.

"Social media... I guess it hurts more than it helps. Because if you play well and go read about it there, it's all good news and smiles. But when you don't play well, it's not good for your head. If there's nobody to help you overcome these times, it's pretty tough. Social media is a very dangerous thing nowadays."

What has Neymar said about the World Cup?

With another Ligue 1 title to his name now, Neymar's next chance to land major silverware will be at the end of the year, when Brazil head to Qatar 2022 - and with two prior World Cup tournaments under his belt now, the Selecao star is determined to be third time lucky.

"I really wanted to win the Champions League for PSG this time, but unfortunately we couldn't," he added. "Now I want to finish 2022 with the World Cup title.

I'm preparing myself both physically and mentally so that everyone goes well, and we have a 'Brazilian World Cup' this time. I'll give my life for it, I've played it two times now and I know how it works. If you're not ready, the opportunity will go away, so I can't let it escape me."

