Neymar explains celebrating in Kimmich's face after PSG beat Bayern Munich in Champions League

The Brazilian denied trying to "provoke" the midfielder after helping the French outfit dethrone the European champions

Neymar has explained why he celebrated in the face of Joshua Kimmich after Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

PSG had a 3-2 lead to defend when Bayern arrived at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, and booked their spot in the semi-finals on away goals after losing the second leg 1-0.

Neymar stirred up a hint of controversy with his post-match celebrations, though, as he appeared to instigate an emotional embrace with Leandro Paredes right in front of Kimmich as the Bayern midfielder trudged off the pitch.

What's been said?

Kimmich had openly expressed his belief that Bayern would qualify for the last four in the lead-up to the contest and, although Neymar denied trying to wind him up after the final whistle, he did hint that the midfielder had been given a dose of karma.

"I wasn't even trying to provoke him there, I wanted to celebrate and Leo (Paredes) was right there," the Brazilian told TNT Sports Brasil.

"I've just seen him in front of me and we celebrated together, I suppose it was fate that meant that Kimmich was the one there, (someone) who said their team was better and was going to qualify, that they had already secured the semi-final spot."

Neymar added on PSG progressing despite allowing Bayern to dominate possession over the two legs: "It's like they say, right? You can have possession, just like you can flirt with a girl the whole night, then a guy comes and wins her over in five minutes."

PSG avenge 2019-20 final defeat

Bayern lifted their sixth European Cup by beating PSG 1-0 in last season's final, but the French champions exacted revenge under Mauricio Pochettino this time around.

A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a Marquinhos strike at Allianz Arena saw Pochettino's men gain an all-important advantage in the tie, and they just about managed to finish the job on home soil.

PSG could have increased their lead early in the first half of the second leg as Neymar was twice denied by the crossbar after getting a clear sight of goal, before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the scoring with a close-range header.

Mbappe saw a goal ruled out for offside in the second period and PSG then weathered a late storm as Bayern pushed for an all-important second, but they held on to move one step closer to their first Champions League crown.

Article continues below

Who will PSG play in the semi-finals?

PSG have earned a last-four tie against either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund by seeing off Bayern, with the second leg of that quarter-final set to take place at Westfalenstadion on Wednesday night.

Liverpool are due to host Real Madrid on the same night as they bid to overturn a 3-1 aggregate deficit, with Chelsea awaiting the winner of that tie in the other semi-final after knocking out Porto.

Further reading